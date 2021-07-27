Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bomber Task Force Guam [Image 1 of 5]

    Bomber Task Force Guam

    GUAM

    07.27.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Ryan Walsh 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    An aircrew member from the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron inspects the wing of a B-52H Stratofortress prior to take off for a Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, 27 July 2021. These bomber missions are representative of the U.S. commitment to our allies and enhancing regional security. (U.S. Air Force photos by 1st Lt. Ryan Walsh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 23:00
    Photo ID: 6755072
    VIRIN: 210727-F-JC316-1133
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.94 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force Guam [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Ryan Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bomber Task Force Guam
    Bomber Task Force Guam
    Bomber Task Force Guam
    Bomber Task Force Guam
    Bomber Task Force Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    U.S Strategic Command
    Stratofortress
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Eighth Air Force
    Bomber Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT