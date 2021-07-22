Team Kingsley deployers return home

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Manny Garcia and Staff Sgt. Andrew Bowman, 173rd Fighter Wing, enter the terminal at Rogue Valley International airport in Medford, Oregon July 22, 2021 ready to greet their family and friends following deployment. Multiple Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing supported combat operations across the globe for the last six months during the wing’s deployment band. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

