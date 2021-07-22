Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kingsley deployers return home

    OR, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Manny Garcia and Staff Sgt. Andrew Bowman, 173rd Fighter Wing, enter the terminal at Rogue Valley International airport in Medford, Oregon July 22, 2021 ready to greet their family and friends following deployment. Multiple Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing supported combat operations across the globe for the last six months during the wing’s deployment band. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Kingsley deployers return home, by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployment

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    return
    family
    Oregon Air National Guard
    deployment
    173rd Fighter Wing

