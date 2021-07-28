Letterkenny provides community with journey through depot history

Visitors to the historic Commander’s Quarters had the opportunity to view artifacts selected from the depot’s collection including vintage uniforms, artwork and static asset displays, such as World War II era Jeeps and an Avenger system.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 17:00
|Photo ID:
|6754561
|VIRIN:
|210728-A-FV109-938
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
