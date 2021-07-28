Brig. Gen. David V. Cochran assumed command of the West Virginia Air National Guard from Brig. Gen. Ray M. Shepard during a formal change of command ceremony held July 28, 2021, at the 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston. The ceremony recognized the formal transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability for all WVANG operations in West Virginia from Shepard to Cochran, the second African American Assistant Adjutant General – Air in the state’s history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 16:31 Photo ID: 6754507 VIRIN: 210728-Z-FC129-1216 Resolution: 2665x3997 Size: 7.78 MB Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cochran assumes command of West Virginia Air National Guard [Image 13 of 13], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.