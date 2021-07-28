Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cochran assumes command of West Virginia Air National Guard [Image 12 of 13]

    Cochran assumes command of West Virginia Air National Guard

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Brig. Gen. David V. Cochran assumed command of the West Virginia Air National Guard from Brig. Gen. Ray M. Shepard during a formal change of command ceremony held July 28, 2021, at the 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston. The ceremony recognized the formal transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability for all WVANG operations in West Virginia from Shepard to Cochran, the second African American Assistant Adjutant General – Air in the state’s history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 16:31
    Photo ID: 6754507
    VIRIN: 210728-Z-FC129-1216
    Resolution: 2665x3997
    Size: 7.78 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cochran assumes command of West Virginia Air National Guard [Image 13 of 13], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cochran assumes command of West Virginia Air National Guard
    Cochran assumes command of West Virginia Air National Guard
    Cochran assumes command of West Virginia Air National Guard
    Cochran assumes command of West Virginia Air National Guard
    Cochran assumes command of West Virginia Air National Guard
    Cochran assumes command of West Virginia Air National Guard
    Cochran assumes command of West Virginia Air National Guard
    Cochran assumes command of West Virginia Air National Guard
    Cochran assumes command of West Virginia Air National Guard
    Cochran assumes command of West Virginia Air National Guard
    Cochran assumes command of West Virginia Air National Guard
    Cochran assumes command of West Virginia Air National Guard
    Cochran assumes command of West Virginia Air National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cochran assumes command of W.Va. Air National Guard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    West Virginia National Guard
    Cochran
    WVNG
    WVANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT