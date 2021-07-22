Sentry Storm 2021 - Joint Medevac training with Connecticut Air National Guard and West Virginia Air National Guard

Capt. Courtney Adams a flight nurse from the 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, West Virginia Air National Guard establishes radio communication while simulating a medical evacuation mission on a C-130 H3 aircraft from the 118th Airlift Squadron of the 103rd Airlift Wing, Connecticut Air National Guard, during Sentry Storm 2021 at Charleston, West Virginia, July 22, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)



Sentry Storm is a joint training environment enabling Airmen and Soldiers to exercise their skills to prevail over near-peer competitors while applying Agile Combat Employment concepts. Training events will occur at Yeager Field, Camp Branch in Logan County, Shepherd Field in Martinsburg, W.Va., and the skies over West Virginia during the week-long exercise.



Sentry Storm participants include Air National Guard, Army National Guard, Air Force Reserves, Navy, Air Force, and Civil Air Patrol units. Twenty-one aircraft to include C-130’s, C-17’s MH-60’s, A-10’s, Cessna 172, and UH-1N were employed for the training.

