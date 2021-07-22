Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sentry Storm 2021 - Joint Medevac training with Connecticut Air National Guard and West Virginia Air National Guard [Image 5 of 5]

    Sentry Storm 2021 - Joint Medevac training with Connecticut Air National Guard and West Virginia Air National Guard

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Capt. Courtney Adams a flight nurse from the 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, West Virginia Air National Guard establishes radio communication while simulating a medical evacuation mission on a C-130 H3 aircraft from the 118th Airlift Squadron of the 103rd Airlift Wing, Connecticut Air National Guard, during Sentry Storm 2021 at Charleston, West Virginia, July 22, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

    Sentry Storm is a joint training environment enabling Airmen and Soldiers to exercise their skills to prevail over near-peer competitors while applying Agile Combat Employment concepts. Training events will occur at Yeager Field, Camp Branch in Logan County, Shepherd Field in Martinsburg, W.Va., and the skies over West Virginia during the week-long exercise.

    Sentry Storm participants include Air National Guard, Army National Guard, Air Force Reserves, Navy, Air Force, and Civil Air Patrol units. Twenty-one aircraft to include C-130’s, C-17’s MH-60’s, A-10’s, Cessna 172, and UH-1N were employed for the training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 14:05
    Photo ID: 6754037
    VIRIN: 210722-Z-RR598-1042
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 9.22 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry Storm 2021 - Joint Medevac training with Connecticut Air National Guard and West Virginia Air National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sentry Storm 2021 - Joint Medevac training with Navy and Air National Guard
    Sentry Storm 2021 - Joint Medevac training between Martinsburg and Charleston West Virginia Air National Guard Units
    Sentry Storm 2021 - Joint Medevac training between Martinsburg and Charleston West Virginia Air National Guard Units
    Sentry Storm 2021 - Joint Medevac training with Connecticut Air National Guard and West Virginia Air National Guard
    Sentry Storm 2021 - Joint Medevac training with Connecticut Air National Guard and West Virginia Air National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Training
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    Camp Branch
    167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    118th Airlift Squadron
    Sentry Storm 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT