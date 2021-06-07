Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-16 Vipers assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron (FS) and 79th FS prepare to takeoff at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 6, 2021. Super Front, a Wing initiative, is designed to simulate large scale integration and challenge our pilots to locally practice tactics needed against peer to peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 13:57
    TAGS

    ACC
    SEAD
    77FS
    79FS
    SuperFront

