F-16 Vipers assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron (FS) and 79th FS prepare to takeoff at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 6, 2021. Super Front, a Wing initiative, is designed to simulate large scale integration and challenge our pilots to locally practice tactics needed against peer to peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 13:57 Photo ID: 6754000 VIRIN: 210706-F-VO210-1029 Resolution: 5482x3180 Size: 3.26 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Super Front, by SrA Cody Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.