EAST CHINA SEA (July 16, 2021) Sailors work out aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 09:29
|Photo ID:
|6753426
|VIRIN:
|210716-N-YA628-1281
|Resolution:
|5647x4034
|Size:
|819.42 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Work Out [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
