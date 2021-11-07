Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAHRAIN

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Seaman andy anderson 

    Patrol Squadron 4

    210711-N-IJ992-0002 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 11, 2021) – A P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, attached to the “Skinny Dragons” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 4, deployed with Commander, Task Force (CTF) 57, taxis on a runway in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, July 11. CTF 57 aircraft conduct missions in support of maritime operations to ensure stability, security, and the free flow of commerce in the Central Region,
    connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean, and three strategic chokepoints. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andy A. Anderson/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
