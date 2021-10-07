U.S. Army Soldiers attached to Apache Company, 1-102d Infantry (Mountain), and Battle Company, 1-157th Infantry (Mountain), both 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Task Force Iron Gray in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), conduct a training sniper stalk in Djibouti, July 10, 2021. Stalk training hones in on the sniper's ability to move slowly, stealthily, and methodically to approach a target or observe an objective without detection by the spotter.



Apache Company serves as the East Africa Response Force (EARF), which provides a combat-ready rapid deployment capability to support crisis operations in the U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility.



(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 04:13 Photo ID: 6753005 VIRIN: 210710-Z-NS045-006 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.38 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Iron Gray Snipers conduct training stalk [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.