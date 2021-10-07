Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Iron Gray Snipers conduct training stalk [Image 1 of 4]

    Task Force Iron Gray Snipers conduct training stalk

    DJIBOUTI

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers attached to Apache Company, 1-102d Infantry (Mountain), and Battle Company, 1-157th Infantry (Mountain), both 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Task Force Iron Gray in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), conduct a training sniper stalk in Djibouti, July 10, 2021. Stalk training hones in on the sniper's ability to move slowly, stealthily, and methodically to approach a target or observe an objective without detection by the spotter.

    Apache Company serves as the East Africa Response Force (EARF), which provides a combat-ready rapid deployment capability to support crisis operations in the U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 04:13
    Photo ID: 6753005
    VIRIN: 210710-Z-NS045-006
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Iron Gray Snipers conduct training stalk [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Iron Gray Snipers conduct training stalk
    Task Force Iron Gray Snipers conduct training stalk
    Task Force Iron Gray Snipers conduct training stalk
    Task Force Iron Gray Snipers conduct training stalk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    AFRICOM
    US Army
    National Guard
    Task Force Iron Gray

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT