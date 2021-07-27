U.S. Marines with the 31st MEU Perform Maintenance Drills

A U.S. Marine with Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR), Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) services an M242 Chain Gun during weapons maintenance aboard the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) in the Coral Sea, July 27, 2021. Marines with the 31st MEU regularly perform maintenance checks to keep vehicles operationally ready. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daisha R. Ramirez)

