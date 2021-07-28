Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with service members competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, July 28, 2021. Austin took the opportunity to acknowledge, congratulate and thank the service members competing in the games via video conference. Austin is on a week-long trip to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral meetings with senior officials in Singapore; Hanoi, Vietnam; and Manila, Philippines. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 21:46 Photo ID: 6752709 VIRIN: 210728-D-TT977-0080 Resolution: 3600x2396 Size: 4.94 MB Location: SINGAPORE, SG Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF Speaks with Service member Olympians [Image 5 of 5], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.