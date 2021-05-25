Coast Guard Seaman Alexa Criste removes her fire fighting gear, after fire fighting drills on the Coast Guard Cutter Brant, St. Petersburg, Florida, May 25, 2021. The USCGC Brant is a Coastal Patrol Boat (WPB), 87-foot Marine Protector class, based out of St. Petersburg. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 17:32
|Photo ID:
|6752510
|VIRIN:
|210525-G-BN624-0317
|Resolution:
|4391x2931
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCG Crew Conducts Fire Fighting Training [Image 20 of 20], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
