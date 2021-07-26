Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    104th Fighter Wing Members Compete in Expeditionary Forces Event

    104th Fighter Wing Members Compete in Expeditionary Forces Event

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Michael Gardner, Staff Sgt. Hannah Graydon, Tech. Sgt. Christopher Catyb, and Capt. Samuel, 104th Security Forces Squadron members, throw water balloons at a target as part of an expeditionary forces event on July 26, 2021 at Barnes Air National Guard Base. The timed course was challenging both physically and mentally, pushing participants over obstacles and testing their abilities to work as a team. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Airman Camille Lienau)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 15:11
    Photo ID: 6752273
    VIRIN: 210726-Z-TN372-1652
    Resolution: 6960x4971
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing Members Compete in Expeditionary Forces Event, by A1C Camille Lienau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Obstacle Course

    TAGS

    ANG
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    104th FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT