Senior Master Sgt. Michael Gardner, Staff Sgt. Hannah Graydon, Tech. Sgt. Christopher Catyb, and Capt. Samuel, 104th Security Forces Squadron members, throw water balloons at a target as part of an expeditionary forces event on July 26, 2021 at Barnes Air National Guard Base. The timed course was challenging both physically and mentally, pushing participants over obstacles and testing their abilities to work as a team. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Airman Camille Lienau)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 15:11
|Photo ID:
|6752273
|VIRIN:
|210726-Z-TN372-1652
|Resolution:
|6960x4971
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing Members Compete in Expeditionary Forces Event, by A1C Camille Lienau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT