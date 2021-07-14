Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 14:34 Photo ID: 6752256 VIRIN: 210714-N-ZK564-853 Resolution: 1314x598 Size: 316.6 KB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command and 49th Chief of Supply Corps, RADM Peter Stamatopoulos meets with area Supply Corp officers and Naval Station Mayport. [Image 2 of 2], by Jessica McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.