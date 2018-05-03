Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Load crew carries missile

    Load crew carries missile

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman John Foister 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    A load crew carries a missile during the Load Crew of the Year 20201 competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 5, 2021. The three best load crews from 2020 competed to see who can load an F-22 Raptor the fastest. This exercise served to increase combat readiness as well as morale and espirit de corps among the crews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Foister)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2018
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 14:22
    Photo ID: 6752236
    VIRIN: 180305-F-XR528-028
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Load crew carries missile, by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missile
    F-22
    Loading
    Load Crew
    Training Ops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT