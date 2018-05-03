Load crew carries missile

A load crew carries a missile during the Load Crew of the Year 20201 competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 5, 2021. The three best load crews from 2020 competed to see who can load an F-22 Raptor the fastest. This exercise served to increase combat readiness as well as morale and espirit de corps among the crews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Foister)
