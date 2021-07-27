Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Addresses Fullerton Lecture in Singapore [Image 2 of 3]

    SECDEF Addresses Fullerton Lecture in Singapore

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    James Crabtree, Executive Director, International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) - Asia moderates a question and answer session with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III after delivering remarks at the 40th IISS Fullerton Lecture in Singapore, July 27, 2021. Austin is on a week-long trip to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral meetings with senior officials in Singapore; Hanoi, Vietnam; and Manila, Philippines. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

