James Crabtree, Executive Director, International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) - Asia moderates a question and answer session with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III after delivering remarks at the 40th IISS Fullerton Lecture in Singapore, July 27, 2021. Austin is on a week-long trip to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral meetings with senior officials in Singapore; Hanoi, Vietnam; and Manila, Philippines. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|07.27.2021
|07.27.2021 08:26
|6751724
|210727-D-TT977-0086
|3600x2400
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|SINGAPORE, SG
|9
|1
This work, SECDEF Addresses Fullerton Lecture in Singapore [Image 3 of 3], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
