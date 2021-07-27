Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America conducts fueling-at-sea with HMAS Ballarat

    CORAL SEA

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    CORAL SEA (July 27, 2021) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducts a fueling-at-sea with Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) in support of flight deck operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Location: CORAL SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts fueling-at-sea with HMAS Ballarat [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal Australian Navy
    FAS
    USS America
    fueling-at-sea
    HMAS Ballarat
    Talisman Sabre 21

