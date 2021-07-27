Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines conduct EAB operations during Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 12 of 12]

    U.S. Marines conduct EAB operations during Talisman Sabre 21

    BOWEN, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jose Cervantes Contreras, a radio operator with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, receives a transmission during Talisman Sabre 21 in Bowen, Queensland, Australia, July 27, 2021. TS21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing the ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. Cervantes Contreras is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 03:15
    Photo ID: 6751439
    VIRIN: 210727-M-TU214-1098
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 7.42 MB
    Location: BOWEN, QLD, AU 
    Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct EAB operations during Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Ujian Gosun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines conduct EAB operations during Talisman Sabre 21
    U.S. Marines conduct EAB operations during Talisman Sabre 21
    U.S. Marines conduct EAB operations during Talisman Sabre 21
    U.S. Marines conduct EAB operations during Talisman Sabre 21
    U.S. Marines conduct EAB operations during Talisman Sabre 21
    U.S. Marines conduct EAB operations during Talisman Sabre 21
    U.S. Marines conduct EAB operations during Talisman Sabre 21
    U.S. Marines conduct EAB operations during Talisman Sabre 21
    U.S. Marines conduct EAB operations during Talisman Sabre 21
    U.S. Marines conduct EAB operations during Talisman Sabre 21
    U.S. Marines conduct EAB operations during Talisman Sabre 21
    U.S. Marines conduct EAB operations during Talisman Sabre 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    U.S. Marine Corps
    12th Marines
    3d Battalion
    EABO
    Talisman Sabre 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT