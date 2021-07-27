U.S. Marines conduct EAB operations during Talisman Sabre 21

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jose Cervantes Contreras, a radio operator with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, receives a transmission during Talisman Sabre 21 in Bowen, Queensland, Australia, July 27, 2021. TS21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing the ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. Cervantes Contreras is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

