    U.S. Army Soldiers volunteer time for community service [Image 1 of 7]

    U.S. Army Soldiers volunteer time for community service

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Hines 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Soldiers attending the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer Academy — Eustis Advanced Leaders Course volunteer during their weekend to help clean the Regulation Nature Trail on Fort Eustis, Virginia, July 25, 2021, keeping the trails clean and safe for community use. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Hines)

    #Thisismysquad #Forgedtolead #USAACE #PeopleFirst

