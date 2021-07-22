A1C Destiny Roberts Airman of the Week

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Destiny Roberts, 18th Security Forces Squadron commander's support staff technician from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of July 26 - 30, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

