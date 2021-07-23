USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Maintenance During Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

CORAL SEA (July 23, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Duczynski, from Chicago, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts maintenance on an electronics panel in one of the ship’s engineering spaces. USS America is currently participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

