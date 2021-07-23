Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Maintenance During Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 1 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Maintenance During Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    CORAL SEA

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    CORAL SEA (July 23, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Duczynski, from Chicago, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts maintenance on an electronics panel in one of the ship’s engineering spaces. USS America is currently participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.25.2021 19:04
    Photo ID: 6749254
    VIRIN: 210723-N-IO312-1006
    Resolution: 2475x3712
    Size: 728.38 KB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Maintenance During Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineers
    Electronics Technician
    maintenance
    USS America
    TS21
    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

