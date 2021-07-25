Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Swears in Dr. Ely Ratner as ASD for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs

    SECDEF Swears in Dr. Ely Ratner as ASD for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.25.2021

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Onboard an Air Force E-4B en-route to Singapore, Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III administers the oath of office to Dr. Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, July 25, 2021. Austin is in the middle of a seven day trip that along with Singapore will visit Hanoi, Vietnam and Manila, Philippines meeting with key leaders reaffirming defense relationships and conducting bilateral meetings with senior officials. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Austin
    Singapore
    SECDEF
    Vietnam
    Phiilippines
    Ratner

