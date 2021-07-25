SECDEF Swears in Dr. Ely Ratner as ASD for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs

Onboard an Air Force E-4B en-route to Singapore, Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III administers the oath of office to Dr. Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, July 25, 2021. Austin is in the middle of a seven day trip that along with Singapore will visit Hanoi, Vietnam and Manila, Philippines meeting with key leaders reaffirming defense relationships and conducting bilateral meetings with senior officials. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

