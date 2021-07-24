ARCTIC OCEAN (July 24, 2021) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Sabrine Bailey establishes communication during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), July 24, 2021. Roosevelt is participating in the multi-domain, multi-national, anti-submarine warfare exercise Shark Hunt 21. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

