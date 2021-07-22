Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210722-N-OJ308-1108 [Image 2 of 2]

    210722-N-OJ308-1108

    GULF OF ADEN

    07.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210722-N-OJ308-1108
    GULF OF ADEN (July 22, 2021) - Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) handle line during a sea and anchor evolution, in the Gulf of Aden, July 22. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.25.2021 01:51
    Photo ID: 6748929
    VIRIN: 210722-N-OJ308-1108
    Resolution: 5476x3651
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    SAILORS
    U.S. NAVY
    LHD 7
    SEMPER FORTIS
    FORGED BY THE SEA

