210722-N-OJ308-1108

GULF OF ADEN (July 22, 2021) - Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) handle line during a sea and anchor evolution, in the Gulf of Aden, July 22. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

