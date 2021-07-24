Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Coty Retirement

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Green 

    349th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Retired Master Sgt. Ubbo Coty, 55th Aerial Port Squadron, holds an American flag close to his heart and decorations during his retirement ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 24, 2021. Coty served with the U.S. Air Force Reserve at Travis Air Force Base for 33 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Green)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Coty Retirement, by SSgt Ryan Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    Reserve
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    3N0X6

