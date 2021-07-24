Retired Master Sgt. Ubbo Coty, 55th Aerial Port Squadron, holds an American flag close to his heart and decorations during his retirement ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 24, 2021. Coty served with the U.S. Air Force Reserve at Travis Air Force Base for 33 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Green)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2021 19:32
|Photo ID:
|6748810
|VIRIN:
|210724-F-EW070-0078
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Sgt. Coty Retirement, by SSgt Ryan Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT