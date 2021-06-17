The Nebraska National Guard 43rd Army Band poses for a group photo at the last stop on the summer tour June 17, 2021 in West Point, Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard 43rd Army band toured several cities in eastern and northeastern Nebraska from June 10-17, 2021 during their annual summer concert tour. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.24.2021 15:55 Photo ID: 6748762 VIRIN: 061721-Z-NH313-1011 Resolution: 5214x2933 Size: 2.52 MB Location: LINCOLN, NE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, After unusual year, Nebraska’s 43rd Army Band completes concert tour [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Scott Ingalsbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.