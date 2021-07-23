210723-N-BR419-2012 ARABIAN SEA (July 23, 2021) – Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Carson Fontenot, left, directs a C-2A Greyhound fleet logistics plane, attached to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, as Airman Brent Wilkinson verifies the weight on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations in the Arabian Sea, July 23. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.24.2021 16:31 Photo ID: 6748757 VIRIN: 210723-N-BR419-2012 Resolution: 1664x1109 Size: 803.77 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations, by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.