Cpl. Zhonghua Tang carries boxes of cereal for breakfast in the field at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, on July 19, 2021. Members of the 45th IBCT are at the NTC as part of their annual training, which provides opportunities to conduct individual, squad, and platoon-level tasks in austere environments in preparation for potential deployments overseas. (Oklahoma Army National Guard photo by Spc. Caleb Stone)

Oklahoma National Guard's light infantry are the first to attend NTC in 10+ years.