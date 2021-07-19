Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard's light infantry are the first to attend NTC in 10+ years.

    Oklahoma National Guard's light infantry are the first to attend NTC in 10+ years.

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Spc. Caleb Stone 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpl. Zhonghua Tang carries boxes of cereal for breakfast in the field at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, on July 19, 2021. Members of the 45th IBCT are at the NTC as part of their annual training, which provides opportunities to conduct individual, squad, and platoon-level tasks in austere environments in preparation for potential deployments overseas. (Oklahoma Army National Guard photo by Spc. Caleb Stone)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.24.2021 15:20
    Photo ID: 6748729
    VIRIN: 210719-A-XW568-463
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma National Guard's light infantry are the first to attend NTC in 10+ years. [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Caleb Stone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oklahoma National Guard's light infantry are the first to attend NTC in 10+ years.

    TAGS

    #OKNG
    #NTC
    #NationalGuard
    #OKARNG
    #45IBCT
    #FortIrwin
    #OKNTC2021

