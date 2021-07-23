Col. Steve Smith, Army JROTC director, welcomes all of the teams to the academics portion of JLAB at the Catholic University of America July 23. JLAB tests the leadership and academic skills of cadets from across the nation. (Photo by Michael Maddox, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.24.2021 10:52 Photo ID: 6748625 VIRIN: 210723-A-GI410-187 Resolution: 2000x3000 Size: 1.36 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JLAB 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.