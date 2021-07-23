ARCTIC OCEAN (July 23, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Marlon Kalaw gives signals to a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), July 23, 2021. Roosevelt and HSM 79 are participating in the multi-domain, multi-national, anti-submarine warfare exercise Shark Hunt 21. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

