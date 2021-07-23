Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III departs Joint Base Andrews in route to Fairbanks, AK on July 23, 2021. Alaska is the first stop in a seven-day trip to the Indo-Pacific AOR. Austin will visit Singapore, Hanoi, Vietnam and Manila, Philippines meeting with key leaders reaffirming defense relationships and conducting bilateral meetings with senior officials. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.24.2021 00:43 Photo ID: 6748325 VIRIN: 210723-D-TT977-0023 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.71 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF travels to INDO-PACOM [Image 5 of 5], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.