210717-N-LH67-1038 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 17, 2021) Sailors aboard Arliegh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) conduct firefighting training. Kidd is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaylianna Genier)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 20:45
|Photo ID:
|6748138
|VIRIN:
|210717-N-LH674-1038
|Resolution:
|4840x3227
|Size:
|758.76 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Kidd Conducts Firefighting Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kaylianna Genier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
