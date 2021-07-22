Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summer Fury 21: Aerial Gunnery [Image 4 of 4]

    Summer Fury 21: Aerial Gunnery

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nathan Sigulas a MV-22B crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), fires a M240D machine gun from an MV-22 Osprey during the Advanced Naval Basing evolution of Summer Fury 21 off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, July 22, 2021. 3rd MAW trained to increase its lethality by deploying buoyant targets simulating enemy small vessels to be tracked and eliminated. Summer Fury is an exercise conducted by 3rd MAW in order to maintain and build capability, strength, and trust within its units to generate the readiness and lethality needed to deter and defeat adversaries during combat operations as the U.S. Marine Corps refines tactics and equipment in accordance with Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 17:14
    Photo ID: 6747903
    VIRIN: 210722-M-QB125-1225
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Summer Fury 21: Aerial Gunnery [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Quince Bisard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    3rdMAW
    SummerFury

