Dayton Air Show

Two members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the "Golden Knights", perform Canopy Relative Work in Dayton, Ohio, July 10, 2021. The U.S. Army Parachute Team performs aerial demonstrations in support of recruiting. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brian Collett)

