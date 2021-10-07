Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dayton Air Show

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Collett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Two members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the "Golden Knights", perform Canopy Relative Work in Dayton, Ohio, July 10, 2021. The U.S. Army Parachute Team performs aerial demonstrations in support of recruiting. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brian Collett)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 14:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dayton Air Show [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dayton Air Show

    Parachute

    armygoldenknights

