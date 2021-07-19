Asking for success

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Peterson, 86th Medical Group human performance and opthalmic technician, looks at demonstration scans at the optometry clinic at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 19, 2021. Demo scans are a tool used in this field to practice diagnosing patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 07:26
|Photo ID:
|6747040
|VIRIN:
|210719-F-FN350-1017
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
