    Asking for success

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Peterson, 86th Medical Group human performance and opthalmic technician, looks at demonstration scans at the optometry clinic at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 19, 2021. Demo scans are a tool used in this field to practice diagnosing patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 07:26
    Photo ID: 6747040
    VIRIN: 210719-F-FN350-1017
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asking for success, by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    AOTW
    86th Med Group

