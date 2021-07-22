REYKJAVIK, Iceland (July 22, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jessica Quinn, right, and Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Matthew Gardner lower the ensign during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), July 22, 2021. The ship completed a port visit in Iceland and is scheduled to participate in multi-national, anti-submarine warfare exercise Shark Hunt 21 which kicks off July 23. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

