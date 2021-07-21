The 136th Airlift Wing's Civil Engineering Group continue training members on Camp Paumalu's girl scout cabins construction project July 21st, 2021 in Haleiwa, Hawaii. Service memebers work in the joint training environment to share knowledge and expertise with other units throughout the two weeks of training.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 16:49
|Photo ID:
|6746090
|VIRIN:
|210721-Z-CW321-826
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas Guardsmen continue training on Camp Paumalu [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Charissa Menken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT