    Texas Guardsmen continue training on Camp Paumalu [Image 10 of 10]

    Texas Guardsmen continue training on Camp Paumalu

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Charissa Menken 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 136th Airlift Wing's Civil Engineering Group continue training members on Camp Paumalu's girl scout cabins construction project July 21st, 2021 in Haleiwa, Hawaii. Service memebers work in the joint training environment to share knowledge and expertise with other units throughout the two weeks of training.

    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 16:49
