Officer Robert Keeler, 104th Fighter Wing Installation Security Officer, poses for a photo July 21, 2021, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Keeler works with other civilian officers and military defenders to ensure safety on base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Sara Kolinski)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 15:35
|Photo ID:
|6745865
|VIRIN:
|210721-Z-IE380-1082
|Resolution:
|3853x2565
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing officer remains calm, helps injured local [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
104th Fighter Wing officer remains calm, helps injured local
LEAVE A COMMENT