‘We Go Where You Go’: Army & Air Force Exchange Service Marks 126 Years of Serving Military Community

At home, abroad, in war zones, through natural disasters—wherever Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians serve, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone with them since 1895. “For 126 years, it’s been an honor to go where our heroes go,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “Team Exchange will continue to strengthen the benefit for Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians—past, present and future.”

