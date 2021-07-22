‘We Go Where You Go’: Army & Air Force Exchange Service Marks 126 Years of Serving Military Community

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘We Go Where You Go’: Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Marks 126 Years of Serving Military Community

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    At home, abroad, in war zones, through natural disasters—wherever Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians serve, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone with them since 1895. “For 126 years, it’s been an honor to go where our heroes go,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “Team Exchange will continue to strengthen the benefit for Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians—past, present and future.”

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

