Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Country Singer, Jimmie Allen, Meets PSAB Members [Image 8 of 8]

    Country Singer, Jimmie Allen, Meets PSAB Members

    SAUDI ARABIA

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Prince Sultan Air Base members interact with country singer and songwriter, Jimmie Allen, via video call during a United Service Organizations event at PSAB, July 19, 2021. Allen gave a virtual performance and answered questions to bolster morale and honor U.S. military members for their service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 01:36
    Photo ID: 6744417
    VIRIN: 210719-F-IY571-1268
    Resolution: 4796x3197
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Country Singer, Jimmie Allen, Meets PSAB Members [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Country Singer, Jimmie Allen, Meets PSAB Members
    Country Singer, Jimmie Allen, Meets PSAB Members
    Country Singer, Jimmie Allen, Meets PSAB Members
    Country Singer, Jimmie Allen, Meets PSAB Members
    Country Singer, Jimmie Allen, Meets PSAB Members
    Country Singer, Jimmie Allen, Meets PSAB Members
    Country Singer, Jimmie Allen, Meets PSAB Members
    Country Singer, Jimmie Allen, Meets PSAB Members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deployed
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    Saudi Arabia
    celebrity
    country singer
    AFCENT
    USAFCENT
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    deployed airmen
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    KSA
    Caleb Pavao
    prince sultan air base
    PSAB
    378 AEW
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th AEW
    Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao
    Jimmie Allen
    celebrity airmen
    country singer psab
    jimmie allen concert
    jimmie allen meet and greet
    jimmie allen meets psab members

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT