Prince Sultan Air Base members interact with country singer and songwriter, Jimmie Allen, via video call during a United Service Organizations event at PSAB, July 19, 2021. Allen gave a virtual performance and answered questions to bolster morale and honor U.S. military members for their service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 01:36 Photo ID: 6744417 VIRIN: 210719-F-IY571-1268 Resolution: 4796x3197 Size: 1.74 MB Location: SA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Country Singer, Jimmie Allen, Meets PSAB Members [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.