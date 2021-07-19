MUTSU BAY (July 19, 2021)- Sailors aboard USS Warrior (MCM 10) deploy a Mine Neutralization Vehicle while conducting mine hunting operations during 2JA Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) in Mutsu Bay, Japan. 2JA MIWEX is an annual bilateral exercise between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiency in mine countermeasure operations (courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 23:07 Photo ID: 6744296 VIRIN: 210719-N-KW515-153 Resolution: 1428x955 Size: 425.92 KB Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2JA MIWEX-2021 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.