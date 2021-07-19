Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2JA MIWEX-2021

    2JA MIWEX-2021

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Mine Countermeasures Squadron SEVEN

    MUTSU BAY (July 19, 2021)- Sailors aboard USS Warrior (MCM 10) deploy a Mine Neutralization Vehicle while conducting mine hunting operations during 2JA Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) in Mutsu Bay, Japan. 2JA MIWEX is an annual bilateral exercise between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiency in mine countermeasure operations (courtesy photo)

    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    U.S. Navy and JMSDF Strengthen Ties through Mine Warfare Exercise 2JA

