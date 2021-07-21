Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 11 of 14]

    National Best Warrior Competition 2021

    CAMP NAVAJO MILITARY RESERVATION, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Jakob Ellingson, a motor transport operator with the 114th Transportation Company, Minnesota Army National Guard, checks in with cadre after completing the land navigation event at the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo Military Reservation, Arizona, July 21, 2021. The competition spans three physically and mentally demanding days where competitors are tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they vie to be named the Army Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The winners then represent the Army Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year (US Army photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer).

