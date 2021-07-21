Sgt. Jakob Ellingson, a motor transport operator with the 114th Transportation Company, Minnesota Army National Guard, checks in with cadre after completing the land navigation event at the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo Military Reservation, Arizona, July 21, 2021. The competition spans three physically and mentally demanding days where competitors are tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they vie to be named the Army Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The winners then represent the Army Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year (US Army photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 21:16 Photo ID: 6744239 VIRIN: 210721-Z-AA430-012 Resolution: 3862x5792 Size: 5.9 MB Location: CAMP NAVAJO MILITARY RESERVATION, AZ, US Hometown: MINNETONKA, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.