    Recruit Training Command Capping Ceremony [Image 10 of 11]

    Recruit Training Command Capping Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brandie Wills 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education (MPT&E) Fleet Master Chief Wes Koshoffer congratulates recruits following a capping ceremony inside USS Trayer at Recruit Training Command. Trayer, more commonly referred to as "Battle Stations," is the crucible event that recruits must pass prior to graduation, testing their knowledge and skills in basic seamanship, damage control, firefighting and emergency response procedures. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brandie Nix)

