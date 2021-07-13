Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCG Jayhawk Crew Conducts Training Flight [Image 4 of 7]

    USCG Jayhawk Crew Conducts Training Flight

    CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard H-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrives at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Florida, July 13, 2021. The crew conducted a training flight around the Clearwater-St. Petersburg area. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 15:16
    Photo ID: 6743557
    VIRIN: 210713-G-BN624-1178
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 7.55 MB
    Location: CLEARWATER, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCG Jayhawk Crew Conducts Training Flight [Image 7 of 7], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCG Jayhawk Crew Conducts Training Flight
    USCG Jayhawk Crew Conducts Training Flight
    USCG Jayhawk Crew Conducts Training Flight
    USCG Jayhawk Crew Conducts Training Flight
    USCG Jayhawk Crew Conducts Training Flight
    USCG Jayhawk Crew Conducts Training Flight
    USCG Jayhawk Crew Conducts Training Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jayhawk
    Air Station Clearwater
    Coast Guard
    helicopter
    H-60
    CoastGuardNewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT