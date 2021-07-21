Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    341st Security Forces Group Change of Command

    341st Security Forces Group Change of Command

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Thompson 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Steven Bauman, right, accepts command of the 341st Security Forces Group from Col. Anita Feugate Opperman, 341st Missile Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony July 21, 2021, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Guidon bearer Chief Master Sgt. Patrick Holtzmann, 341st SFG superintendent, looks on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 13:21
    Photo ID: 6743316
    VIRIN: 210721-F-JB127-0001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 341st Security Forces Group Change of Command, by SrA Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usaf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT