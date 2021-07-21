341st Security Forces Group Change of Command

Col. Steven Bauman, right, accepts command of the 341st Security Forces Group from Col. Anita Feugate Opperman, 341st Missile Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony July 21, 2021, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Guidon bearer Chief Master Sgt. Patrick Holtzmann, 341st SFG superintendent, looks on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)

