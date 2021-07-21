Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard arrests fishing vessel operator for violating Captain of the Port Order, endangering 34 passengers [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard arrests fishing vessel operator for violating Captain of the Port Order, endangering 34 passengers

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Pictured here is the Fishing Lady, whose captain was arrested by Coast Guard Investigative Service special agents for violating a U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port Order issued pursuant to the Ports and Waterways Safety Act, July 21, 2021. Violations of Captain of the Port Orders can also result in civil penalties over $95,000 and/or criminal prosecution. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

