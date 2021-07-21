Coast Guard arrests fishing vessel operator for violating Captain of the Port Order, endangering 34 passengers

Pictured here is the Fishing Lady, whose captain was arrested by Coast Guard Investigative Service special agents for violating a U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port Order issued pursuant to the Ports and Waterways Safety Act, July 21, 2021. Violations of Captain of the Port Orders can also result in civil penalties over $95,000 and/or criminal prosecution. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

