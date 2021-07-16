U.S. Soldiers assigned to MEDDAC Bavaria participate in the land navigation portion of Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) Bavaria’s Best Medic Competition, while Soldiers from 7th Army Training Command document the event in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 16, 2021. U.S, German, and Polish troops put their soldiering and lifesaving skills to the test in multiple medical based scenarios throughout the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 08:34 Photo ID: 6742872 VIRIN: 210716-A-DT978-0024 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 32.34 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDDAC Bavaria's Best Medic Competition 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.