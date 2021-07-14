Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Immersion: 332nd ERQG [Image 3 of 4]

    Immersion: 332nd ERQG

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage, center, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Milligan, left, 332nd AEW command chief, interact with 1st Expeditionary Rescue Group Airmen during an immersion July 14, 2021, in an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. The immersions provide 332nd AEW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of unit capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 05:02
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Immersion: 332nd ERQG [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rescue Group 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Red Tails 332nd AEW

