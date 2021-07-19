ASBP Blood Drive

U.S. Army Spc. James Grant, Okinawa Armed Services Blood Program medical lab technician, inserts a needle into U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter, 18th Wing public affairs apprentice, during a blood drive at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 19. 2021. The ASBP provides quality blood products for service members, veterans and their families in both peace and war times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

