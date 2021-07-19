Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASBP Blood Drive

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Spc. James Grant, Okinawa Armed Services Blood Program medical lab technician, inserts a needle into U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter, 18th Wing public affairs apprentice, during a blood drive at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 19. 2021. The ASBP provides quality blood products for service members, veterans and their families in both peace and war times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASBP Blood Drive [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

