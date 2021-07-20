National Best Warrior Competition 2021

Sgt. Jakob Ellingson, with 114th Transportation Company, Minnesota National Guard, conducts a dead lift exercise during a physical fitness assessment of the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Arizona, July 20, 2021. The competition spans three physically and mentally demanding days where competitors are tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they vie to be named the Army Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The winners then represent the Army Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year.

Date Taken: 07.20.2021
Location: BELLEMONT, AZ, US